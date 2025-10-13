Duroflex elevates Jacob George to Chairman & Managing Director

Duroflex Limited, home to sleep and comfort solution brands- ‘Duroflex’ and ‘Sleepyhead’, announced a leadership transition with the elevation of Jacob George as Chairman and Managing Director (“CMD”) of Duroflex Limited.

George, who has been serving as whole-time Director - Growth & Strategy, succeeds Mathew Chandy, who steps down as CMD after a decade of leading the company through a period of transformation and exponential growth.

Chandy will continue to contribute to the organisation as a whole-time Director.

George brings more than a decade of leadership experience within Duroflex. His achievements during his tenure as whole-time Director (2018-2022) includes leading the expansion into western India and acquiring and scaling manufacturing facility in central India and overseeing the Company's digital transformation. He has been responsible for leading partnerships including collaborations with IPL franchises.

Chandy said, “Leading Duroflex through a decade of transformation has been a privilege of a lifetime. Duroflex today stands on a robust financial foundation, having achieved a CAGR of 21.97% over the last five years. During this period I have watched Jacob lead with vision, strategic acumen and operational excellence needed to take the company to even greater heights.”

He added, “Jacob has been instrumental in driving some of the company’s strategic projects in recent years. I am confident that under his leadership, Duroflex will aim to set new standards for innovation, growth and customer-centricity in the industry. As I pass on the baton, I look forward to supporting Jacob and the team in this exciting new chapter.”

George said, “I am deeply honoured to take on this responsibility at such an exciting time for Duroflex. We have built a sound foundation financially, operationally and through the strength of our teams. Duroflex with its award winning sleep solutions like the Wave Twin smart bed and National Health Academy approved Duropedic Back Magic mattress have helped us stay relevant with the evolving consumer needs. The opportunities in India’s sleep solutions market are immense and I am energized by the challenge of leading our next phase of growth. I am grateful for Mathew's mentorship and the trust placed in me by our Board. Together, we are ready to power the journey ahead."

Sridhar Balakrishnan, chief executive officer, Duroflex Group said, “The elevation of Jacob George embodies our core values of youth and dynamism as engines for accelerated growth. Having worked shoulder-to-shoulder over the years, Jacob and I have built a strong partnership and shared vision for the organisation. With Jacob at the helm and a fortified leadership team we will aim to execute sharper strategies and strengthen Duroflex’s position as a consumer brand”

