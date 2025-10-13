NHRC issues notice to Gujarat Chief Secretary, calls for report on Ahmedabad hoarding collapse

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that two workers died and one was critically injured due to collapse of an advertising hoarding from the roof of a seven-storey building in the Bopal area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The incident happened on 27th September, 2025.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violation. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of Gujarat and the Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.