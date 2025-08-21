Gameskraft winds down RummyCulture after Rajya Sabha passes Online Gaming Bill

On Thursday, after the Rajya Sabha passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, the online gaming and opinion trading industry witnessed its first major fallout. Popular rummy platform RummyCulture, operated by Bengaluru-based Gameskraft Technologies, and opinion trading platform Probo announced the shutdown of their operations in India.

Founded in 2017, RummyCulture had emerged as one of India’s leading online rummy platforms, competing with industry heavyweights such as MPL, A23, and Rummy Passion. The company, backed by funding, was part of a highly competitive ecosystem with more than 2,300 active rivals in the space.

The message on app reflects, "Add cash and gameplay services are unavailable temporarily." However, the app allows user to register on the application.

Gameskraft Technologies, which operates RummyCulture and other platforms like RummyPrime, had grown rapidly in the online skill-based gaming sector since its inception in 2017. Known for catering to India’s vast base of real-money gamers, the company had positioned itself as one of the country’s most prominent players in the online skill-gaming industry.

However, sources confirmed that Gameskraft will wind up all real money gaming operations by Friday in response to the sweeping changes introduced by the new legislation, which imposes a blanket ban on real money gaming involving monetary stakes. When contacted, Gameskraft did not issue an official comment.

Probo, an opinion trading platform that allowed users to place money on predictions and future outcomes, also announced its exit citing the ongoing turmoil in the sector.