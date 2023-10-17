54 percent of consumers expected to engage in hybrid shopping: InMobi study

In line with the ongoing festive season, InMobi in collaboration with Microsoft Advertising has unveiled key insights from its annual guide to seasonal digital marketing. The study, India’s 2023 Festive Trends Decoded revealed how brands can leverage the power of search and omnichannel solutions to create a unique marketing strategy and maximise their impact by better connecting with their audiences. The report also highlights the consumer’s interests across various categories.

In 2022, a significant trend emerged in festive shopping: a dramatic surge in keyword searches for sale, discount, offers, cheap, deals, and near me. Across categories like consumer electronics, groceries, food, personal care, gifting, and automobiles, these searches experienced an average Month-over-Month (MoM) increase of +19 percent.

"Brands play a significant role in amplifying the emotions of festivities among people, and it is vital for a brand to have a presence while catering to the needs of their consumers. By leveraging smart solutions and implementing an effective marketing strategy, they will not only enable themselves to reach their target audience effectively but also stay ahead of their competitors,” said Rohit Dosi, vice president & general manager - Microsoft Advertising at InMobi. “The months leading up to the festivities around Dussehra, Diwali, and Christmas are important seasons for brands to leverage smart solutions, as consumer interest is piqued at this time," added Rohit.

The study highlights that brands can prepare for pre-festive excitement and beyond by tapping into category-specific user insights to craft tailored experiences like special offers and engaging content. In line with InMobi's 2023 report, The Marketers Guide to India’s Festive Season, 54 percent of consumers are expected to engage in hybrid shopping. To maximize their presence throughout the customer journey, brands should connect with high-intent audiences early on through a multi-channel, full-funnel approach, rather than solely focusing on the final purchase stage. Additionally, fostering trust is crucial during festive periods when consumers explore numerous brands. By offering accurate and relevant information during product searches and discovery, brands can establish credibility and reliability, ultimately standing out in the competitive festive market.

"Our insights report comes at the opportune time owing to its valuable insights into evolving consumer trends. The shopping landscape has seen a great evolution with omnichannel marketing taking the centre stage,” said, Nick Seckold, Regional vice president, APAC, Microsoft Advertising. “The omnichannel experience will enable the brands to maximize their presence throughout the entire customer journey and provide a seamless overall customer experience. Additionally, by using Microsoft Advertising's In-Market Audiences and omnichannel solutions, brands can effectively leverage these intent signals to connect with their target audience across diverse platforms and devices,” he added.

InMobi and Microsoft Advertising have been in a strategic relationship since July 2018 to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation by providing them with insights, audience, and engagement platforms for a connected world. The relationship was expanded in 2019 as InMobi added the Microsoft Advertising products and solutions to its offerings in India. Today the partnership covers over 75 regions across India, Southeast Asia and META.

Additional findings from the study include:

Apparel and Jewellery: In October 2022, searches for apparel, accessories, and jewellery increased by 8 percent MoM, while clicks grew by 3 percent. During Dussehra the previous year, searches surged by +16 percent WoW, but clicks decreased by -8 percent WoW. Conversely, during Diwali week, there was a +6 percent WoW increase in searches and a +20 percent WoW rise in clicks.

Beauty and Personal Care: Beauty and Personal Care items in India experienced a +21 percent rise in searches and a +13 percent increase in clicks, aligning with the shopping and festive periods.

Consumer electronics: Witnessed a +30 percent increase in searches and a +13 percent rise in clicks, driven by festive season deals, reflecting heightened consumer interest in October 2022.

Groceries and Household Supplies: The festive season led to a +20 percent rise in searches for groceries and household supplies, driven by the need to prepare meals and treats.

Food and Beverages: The food category saw an +8 percent rise in searches and a +4 percent increase in clicks, highlighting the enduring appeal of festive culinary experiences in October.

Home Furnishings: During the festive season, consumers sought novelty by revamping home décor and furnishings, resulting in a +19 percent rise in searches and a +37 percent increase in clicks month-on-month.

Home Appliances: High demand for home appliances and sales contributed to significant online interest, with the category experiencing a remarkable +29 percent surge in searches and an impressive +59 percent increase in clicks in October 2022.

Gifting: During the festive season, there was a +35 percent increase in searches and a +42 percent rise in clicks for gifting and flowers in October 2022, a trend that continued until December.