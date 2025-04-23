57% of gig workers find 15-minute deliveries stressful: Borzo report

From food to groceries to essential medical supplies, India's delivery system is undergoing a magnificent shift at present. However, behind this seamless experience are the gig workers, who not just navigate traffic but also unpredictable weather and other challenges to ensure timely deliveries.

According to a report, "India's Booming Gig and Platform Economy", the gig economy market is expected to grow to 23.5 million workers by 2029-2030.

While gig workers enjoy the flexibility of hours, their freedom also comes at an expensive cost, with many riders reporting increased stress and leading to unsafe road practices.

A recent survey conducted by Borzo (erstwhile WeFast), found that around 57.3% of riders experience stress when delivering within a 15-minute timeframe. In fact, about 34.1% of delivery workers find 15-minute deliveries more physically demanding compared to other timelines of deliveries. In contrast, 26.7% of gig workers believe that 60-minute deliveries are more physically challenging.

Notably, a majority (80.6%) of surveyed gig riders stated that a 60-minute delivery timeframe promotes safer driving compared to a 15-minute deadline.

When asked about the most beneficial aspect of making 15-minute deliveries, 31.3% of riders said that covering shorter distances is the satisfactory part. Further, 11% of riders highlighted the ease of handling smaller parcels, and 10% appreciated the reduced expenses incurred on each delivery.

On the other hand, the most significant challenge in making 15-minute deliveries, as cited by 31.8% of gig workers, is the pressure to deliver parcels within a very short timeframe. About 24.4% of riders say that the physical and mental stress involved is the most difficult aspect, while 24.3% struggle with the constant sense of urgency. Additionally, 19.5% find riding at higher speeds to meet tight deadlines particularly challenging.

When it comes to profitability, around 56.5% of gig delivery workers believe that 60-minute deliveries allow them to earn more profit while completing more orders without the pressure of constant urgency. In contrast, 43.5% feel that 15-minute deliveries offer the best opportunity to maximize their earnings.