Indian employees prioritise family over career advancement; 41% take on side gigs to offset inflation: Report

Amid the debate on work-life balance, 78% of Indian employees have expressed family-time as their priority. According to job portal Indeed’s Future Career Resolution survey, nearly four out of five employees stated that they aim to prioritise family time with spouses, children, and parents over career advancement in 2025.

The study explored the employees' aspirations in India, Singapore, Australia, and Japan. It found that there's a growing focus on work-life harmony which is about more than just shorter hours.

Employees want less stress and more focus on mental well-being while being in well-paid jobs that they enjoy and offer flexibility for family and personal interests, the survey mentioned. Burnout or brilliance? Why the 90-hour week work debate is about more than just work hours in adland

Additionally, 27% of the employees said that a hike in earning capacity is among the top resolutions of this year. Amid the inflation and high cost of living, employees said they were feeling the financial pinch, with respondents stating not having a competitive salary was the biggest obstacle.

In metropolitans like Delhi and Mumbai, the escalating cost of living has driven a substantial portion of the workforce to seek additional sources of income. In fact, 41% of workers are already exploring or engaging in side gigs to maintain financial stability and offset the rising expenses.

"More and more, people are telling us they want to find a better balance between work and home life. While earning more is important, the dream career for most isn’t about moving up the ladder – it’s about feeling secure, being paid fairly, and having benefits that actually make a difference. It’s a reminder that creating workplaces where people feel supported in both their work and personal lives isn’t just nice to have – it’s essential for helping people thrive," Rachael Townsley, Marketing Director (Australia, India & Singapore) at Indeed said.

'Confidence in the job market'

Employees have expressed optimism about the job market. Over half (55%) expressed confidence in the expansion of opportunities in emerging sectors and industries. The respondents have also expressed confidence in the growing potential of AI and tech-driven fields.