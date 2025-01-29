            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • indian-employees-prioritize-family-over-career-advancement-41-take-on-side-gigs-to-offset-inflation-indeed-54894

Indian employees prioritise family over career advancement; 41% take on side gigs to offset inflation: Report

Employees want less stress and more focus on mental well-being while being in well-paid jobs that they enjoy and offer flexibility for family and personal interests, the survey mentioned.

By  Storyboard18Jan 29, 2025 2:16 PM
Indian employees prioritise family over career advancement; 41% take on side gigs to offset inflation: Report
Indian Employees have expressed optimism about the job market

Amid the debate on work-life balance, 78% of Indian employees have expressed family-time as their priority. According to job portal Indeed’s Future Career Resolution survey, nearly four out of five employees stated that they aim to prioritise family time with spouses, children, and parents over career advancement in 2025.

The study explored the employees' aspirations in India, Singapore, Australia, and Japan. It found that there's a growing focus on work-life harmony which is about more than just shorter hours.

Employees want less stress and more focus on mental well-being while being in well-paid jobs that they enjoy and offer flexibility for family and personal interests, the survey mentioned. Burnout or brilliance? Why the 90-hour week work debate is about more than just work hours in adland

Additionally, 27% of the employees said that a hike in earning capacity is among the top resolutions of this year. Amid the inflation and high cost of living, employees said they were feeling the financial pinch, with respondents stating not having a competitive salary was the biggest obstacle.

In metropolitans like Delhi and Mumbai, the escalating cost of living has driven a substantial portion of the workforce to seek additional sources of income. In fact, 41% of workers are already exploring or engaging in side gigs to maintain financial stability and offset the rising expenses.

"More and more, people are telling us they want to find a better balance between work and home life. While earning more is important, the dream career for most isn’t about moving up the ladder – it’s about feeling secure, being paid fairly, and having benefits that actually make a difference. It’s a reminder that creating workplaces where people feel supported in both their work and personal lives isn’t just nice to have – it’s essential for helping people thrive," Rachael Townsley, Marketing Director (Australia, India & Singapore) at Indeed said.

'Confidence in the job market'

Employees have expressed optimism about the job market. Over half (55%) expressed confidence in the expansion of opportunities in emerging sectors and industries. The respondents have also expressed confidence in the growing potential of AI and tech-driven fields.

59% of Indian employees also expected to see a shift in hiring practices, with a stronger focus on skill-based recruitment over traditional degree-based qualifications.


Tags
First Published on Jan 29, 2025 12:38 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

One in every two cars to be battery electric in 2035 globally; local brands to lead charge in India

One in every two cars to be battery electric in 2035 globally; local brands to lead charge in India

How it Works

Gurugram court orders Rs 55 Lakh damages for Microsoft in trademark infringement case

Gurugram court orders Rs 55 Lakh damages for Microsoft in trademark infringement case

How it Works

Spiritual tourism puts devotional apps on growth curve; ad spends up by 25%

Spiritual tourism puts devotional apps on growth curve; ad spends up by 25%

How it Works

Union Budget 2025-26: GDP growth rate projected between 6.5 and 6.9 percent for FY26, reveals FICCI survey

Union Budget 2025-26: GDP growth rate projected between 6.5 and 6.9 percent for FY26, reveals FICCI survey

How it Works

Lodha v/s Lodha: Bombay HC proposes mediation to resolve trademark dispute amicably

Lodha v/s Lodha: Bombay HC proposes mediation to resolve trademark dispute amicably

How it Works

Budget 2025: Startups seek policies to encourage local breakthroughs, make India global AI hub

Budget 2025: Startups seek policies to encourage local breakthroughs, make India global AI hub

How it Works

RAI survey reports 5% retail growth in festive period; South India leads with 6% surge

RAI survey reports 5% retail growth in festive period; South India leads with 6% surge