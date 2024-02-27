57 percent internet users prefer internet content in Indic languages in urban India: Report

Use of Internet in Indic languages is becoming prevalent across online activities. 57 percent of internet users prefer to access internet content in Indic languages in Urban India.

Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam have high conversion ratios, Hindi and Kannada record mid conversion ratios, Gujarati, Marathi and Bengali record low conversion ratios.

Watching videos, listening to music, social-networking, online shopping, online search, are the top activities done on the internet using Indic languages in India.

Goa (73%) Maharashtra (69%) and Kerala (69%) are the top 3 states with internet penetration whereas Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are among the lowest.

665 million i.e. 45 percent of Indian population do not access internet. The size of this cohort is declining and present a lot of scope for expansion. Around half of the people in Rural India are Non-Active Internet Users.