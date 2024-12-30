62% more female POSPs in FY24 drive 15% surge in premium revenues: Probus

India’s insurance sector is undergoing a transformation, driven by the increasing participation of women as Point of Salespersons (POSPs). In an industry traditionally dominated by men, women are emerging as key players, promoting diversity and enhancing customer engagement. Probus, the InsurTech platform, reports a 62% rise in active female POSPs in FY24 compared to the previous year, with the total number of women added in this role surging by an 120% since FY22.

This growth is powered by the inherent flexibility of the POSP profession, allowing women to manage their work schedules while balancing family commitments. The minimal entry barriers, coupled with increasing aspirations for financial independence and empowerment, have made the role an ideal choice for women seeking meaningful careers, as per Prosus.

POSPs play a crucial role as intermediaries, simplifying insurance products for customers and guiding them in policy selection. The increasing participation of women has introduced a fresh perspective to the insurance ecosystem, enhancing customer trust and engagement. Their contributions have also translated into measurable outcomes, with women POSPs driving a 15% increase in premium revenues in FY24.