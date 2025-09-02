79% smartphone buyers say durability is non-negotiable

In a survey conducted by Counterpoint Research among smartphone users in India, an overwhelming 95% of respondents admitted to feeling upset, anxious or panicked when their device cracked or fell.

Further, 79% identified durability as a very important factor when buying a smartphone, with 9 in 10 respondents admitting to dropping their phones. As a result, a durable screen topped the list of features that gave respondents the most confidence in their smartphones, followed by a stronger frame and water resistance.

As dependence on smartphones has grown, whether for work, entertainment or daily life, understanding their durability has become increasingly important, the report noted.

The survey examined how users handle their phones in different conditions, the common issues they face, their emotional response to phone drops, and concerns around losing personal data.

The survey found that 78% of users avoid using their smartphones in harsh conditions like water, rain or extreme heat due to fear of damage. The most common concerns reported are overheating (41%), battery problems (32%) and accidental damage (32%). For smartphone purchase, the top priorities are screen durability and protection, long-lasting and reliable batteries, and resistance to extreme temperatures.

The survey shows that smartphone repairs can be costly, with 7 in 10 users spending over Rs 2,000 and 29% spending over Rs 5,000 on repairs.

Commenting on smartphone durability, Research Director Tarun Pathak said, “Durability has shifted from being a nice-to-have to a must-have for users. People now expect their devices to perform reliably across all scenarios - whether exposed to water, oil or other tough conditions. As software needs evolve, hardware must keep pace to support these requirements, and consumers are increasingly willing to invest in devices that deliver this balance of durability and performance.

Interestingly, 86% of OPPO users rated the brand positively on durability, highlighting how OPPO understands consumer needs and consistently delivers on them.”

Commenting on smartphone repairs, Research Analyst Abhijeet Paleja said, “Primarily due to physical damage and battery issues, about 29% of users spend over Rs 5,000 on repairs, which is roughly a quarter of the average smartphone price in India.

This highlights the growing expectation for devices to offer protection against drops and scratches, along with reliable long-term performance. Beyond cost, the stakes are personal – 89% of users fear losing significant data, including photos, files, contacts and chats, if their smartphone stops working. For many, it’s not just the device but a world of memories at risk, which is why 9 in 10 invest in covers, screen guards or insurance to safeguard their phones.”