81% of firms plan to hire in H2 2024, with 72% focused on freshers: TeamLease EdTech

ADVERTISEMENT
Companies across e-commerce and startups are bullish on hiring freshers in the second half of the current calendar year, specialist staffing firm TeamLease EdTech mentioned in its latest career outlook report.
The overall intent to hire across all categories is 81%, with a 72% intent to hire freshers between July and December 2024, the report mentioned.
Bengaluru leads the cities in hiring fresher talent. The TeamLease EdTech report revealed that 74% of employers in Bengaluru intend to hire fresh graduates in H2 2024, followed by Mumbai (60%) and Chennai (54%), respectively.
Engineering & Infrastructure and Retail are also top sectors hiring freshers in Bengaluru.
The report mentioned that employers are looking for skills such as cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, and search engine optimization for hiring freshers. Additionally, softer skills such as communication, negotiation, project management, and teamwork are also in demand.
College graduates can expect job opportunities like SEO Executive, Full Stack Developer, and Digital Sales Associate. Digital Sales Associates are in high demand, with 71% demand, in Bengaluru's thriving tech start-up ecosystem, the report added
"Bangalore’s position as a frontrunner in fresher hiring underscores the city’s role as a nucleus of innovation and digital transformation. What we are witnessing is not just a temporary surge but a structural shift towards skills that define the future, including cybersecurity, cloud computing, and data analytics. The demand for talent is shifting from traditional industries to dynamic, tech-driven environments, and Bangalore stands at the forefront of this change," Shantanu Rooj, Founder & CEO, TeamLease EdTech said.