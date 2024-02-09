BCCI approaches Supreme Court for opinion on taxability of media rights

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approached Supreme Court seeking its opinion on whether the sale of media rights falls under the purview of taxable ‘franchise services’ making it subject to service tax.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud has requested responses from the Finance Ministry and the Commissioner of Service Tax, Mumbai, concerning the BCCI's appeals challenging a demand for payment of service tax totalling approximately Rs 250 crore, which includes penalties.

BCCI is of the opinion that their sale of media rights do not fall under ‘franchise services’ and hence they are not liable to pay service tax.