      BIS sets up dedicated department for standardisation in Ayush sector

      The new department by the Bureau of Indian Standards will focus on promoting safety, efficacy, and quality of Ayush products and practices. It has formed seven sectional committees to address specific systems.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 13, 2024 9:18 AM
      BIS sets up dedicated department for standardisation in Ayush sector
      Bureau of Indian Standards has expedited standardisation activity in the Ayush sector.

      Advancing standardisation of the Ayush sector, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the National Standards Body of India, has set up of a dedicated standardisation department.

      The new department focuses on promoting safety, efficacy, and quality of Ayush products and practices, encompassing traditional Indian systems of medicine such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa–Rigpa, and Homoeopathy.

      Explaining the process and structure of standardisation activity for Ayush, Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, BIS, shared that the Ayush department at BIS has formed seven sectional committees, each addressing a specific Ayush system. These committees work collaboratively with various stakeholders, including experts, scientific and technical institutions, industry representatives, and regulatory bodies, to ensure comprehensive, evidence-based standards aligned with national and international guidelines.

      To date, BIS has published 91 standards covering diverse subjects like single herbs, Ayurveda & Yoga terminology, Panchakarma equipment, Yoga accessories, and test methods for pesticide residues in herbs.

      Notably, the publication of 80 indigenous Indian standards for herbs used in traditional medicine promotes their safe and effective use, benefiting both consumers and the industry. Additionally, the first-ever national standards for Panchakarma equipment ensure uniformity in prophylactic and therapeutic procedures, enhancing the quality of Ayush healthcare practices.

      In a move towards environmental sustainability, BIS has formulated an indigenous Indian Standard for the "Cotton Yoga Mat," supporting domestic manufacturers and farmers. The department has also identified future standardisation areas, including terminology, single herbs, yoga attire, Siddha diagnostics, and homoeopathic preparations.

      Appreciating BIS initiatives, Secretary Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said, “As more people turn to traditional healthcare systems, the need for consistent quality, safety, and efficacy in Ayush products and services is imperative."


      First Published on Aug 13, 2024 9:18 AM

