Boosting tourism can offset US tariff impact, create millions of jobs: Amitabh Kant

Former G20 Sherpa and ex-NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant believes India can counter the impact of proposed 50% US tariffs by aggressively boosting its tourism sector.

In his recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Kant said travel and tourism can “more than compensate” for the losses from such trade barriers while also creating millions of jobs.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring in radical reforms across sectors, make India more competitive, and use tourism as a growth engine,” he said, citing World Travel and Tourism Council estimates that the industry could create 63 million jobs.

Kant urged the government to allocate at least Rs 20,000 crore to promote India in global markets through a new Incredible India campaign.

“A large country like India having a tourism budget of just Rs 3 crore is absurd,” he remarked.

He called for targeted marketing in the US, Europe, and the Far East to attract high-value, long-stay visitors seeking cultural and experiential travel.

He stressed that a stronger tourism sector could help offset the economic hit from the proposed US tariffs by boosting foreign exchange earnings and job creation.

Alongside marketing, Kant pushed for GST rationalisation to two slabs, urban rejuvenation, and improved cleanliness and infrastructure in cities. “Tourism is not just about destinations, it’s about making cities competitive, safe, and clean,” he noted.

Kant also advocated greater private sector participation in tourism infrastructure, saying state-run hotels and facilities should be handed over to private operators for better management.