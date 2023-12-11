Boycott Zara: The fast fashion brand is drawing flak after dropping its latest campaign, here's why

By Asmita Pant
Fast fashion retailer Zara is facing backlash after the release of its latest ad campaign 'The Jacket'. In the Spanish clothing retailer's latest campaign, the model Kristen McMenamy is seen posing with mannequins wrapped in white cloth and plastic. The campaign is sparking public outrage due to similarity with the Gaza genocide.
ZARA ATELIER. Collection 04_The Jacket— ZARA (@ZARA) December 8, 2023
A limited edition collection from the house celebrating our commitment to craftsmanship and passion for artistic expression. https://t.co/EiUO0avB4w pic.twitter.com/nK15aTYNdJ
The Jacket is part of the brand's Atelier series which it describes as "a limited edition collection from the house celebrating our commitment to craftsmanship and passion for artistic expression".
Social media users expressed shock and vowed to boycott Zara.
how disgusting the world we live in,— نور 🇵🇸 (@noor_a25) December 9, 2023
how disgusting humans are when there is no humanity. #BoycottZara pic.twitter.com/u4F10hF5No
Marketing over a #genocide.— Enaam S. (@AnamSalem) December 9, 2023
New low. Our pain isn’t for sale.
Shame @ZARA. #boycottZara pic.twitter.com/PHWBrjyfKQ
Zara is yet to issue a response or statement regarding the controversy.