Boycott Zara: The fast fashion brand is drawing flak after dropping its latest campaign, here's why

In the Spanish clothing retailer's latest campaign, the model Kristen McMenamy is seen posing with mannequins wrapped in white cloth and plastic. The campaign is sparking public outrage due to similarity with the Gaza genocide.

By  CNBC - TV18Dec 11, 2023 12:48 PM
The Jacket is part of the brand's Atelier series which it describes as "a limited edition collection from the house celebrating our commitment to craftsmanship and passion for artistic expression". (Representative Image: Highlight ID via Unsplash)

By Asmita Pant

Fast fashion retailer Zara is facing backlash after the release of its latest ad campaign 'The Jacket'. In the Spanish clothing retailer's latest campaign, the model Kristen McMenamy is seen posing with mannequins wrapped in white cloth and plastic. The campaign is sparking public outrage due to similarity with the Gaza genocide.

The Jacket is part of the brand's Atelier series which it describes as "a limited edition collection from the house celebrating our commitment to craftsmanship and passion for artistic expression".

Social media users expressed shock and vowed to boycott Zara.

Zara is yet to issue a response or statement regarding the controversy.


First Published on Dec 11, 2023 12:48 PM

