Brand Blitz Quiz: What you should know about iconic brands

Don’t miss the lesser-known stories of brands like Burger King, Oreo, Uncle Chipps, that were discussed in Brand Blitz Quiz's National Prelims.

By  Storyboard18Sep 5, 2023 10:06 AM
Our quiz master Sai Ganesh, founder of India Wants To Know, was joined by guest panellist Mithila Saraf, CEO, Famous Innovation.

Storyboard18’s first edition of Brand Blitz Quiz is truly national. Brand Blitz Quiz, which is India's first panel business quiz show, received over 600 registrations from different corners of India. From Shillong, Bokaro, Thrissur to Tezpur, Surat and Trichy, and from top metros cites in the country, Brand Blitz Quiz got madvertising geniuses from across India together for the National Prelims.

Our quiz master Sai Ganesh, founder of India Wants To Know, was joined by guest panellist Mithila Saraf, CEO, Famous Innovation. The duo shared lesser known brand stories and fun-facts from the world of marketing.


First Published on Sep 5, 2023 10:06 AM

