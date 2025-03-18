BSNL to begin 4G-to-5G upgrade in June, boosting India’s telecom push

State-run telecom provider BSNL will begin its transition from 4G to 5G in June 2025, aligning with the completion of its 100,000-site 4G rollout, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has announced. This marks a significant milestone in India's push for self-reliant telecom infrastructure, strengthening the country's position in next-generation connectivity.

BSNL has already installed 89,000 out of the planned 100,000 sites, with 72,000 fully commissioned. The Single Cell Function Test (SCFD) process is still underway, and all sites are expected to be operational by May-June 2025. Following this, the transition to 5G will begin, requiring additional base station hardware (BTS) and software upgrades to ensure a seamless shift.

Scindia emphasised the importance of India's indigenous telecom stack, which BSNL is deploying as an alternative to global telecom technologies. India is now among the five countries in the world—alongside China, South Korea, Finland, and Sweden—to have developed its own 4G technology. The government aims to expand this expertise into 5G technology post-June, further boosting India's ambitions as a telecom technology exporter.

To support domestic telecom manufacturing, the government is exploring the creation of a Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ), similar to a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), to provide testing and certification facilities for telecom equipment. "We are in discussions with manufacturers to make this happen and are looking for anchor customers to lead the initiative," Scindia added.

In parallel, the government is intensifying efforts to combat spam calls and telecom fraud. Scindia highlighted measures such as the Sanchar Saathi portal, which has disconnected 1.75 crore fraudulent mobile connections and shut down 1.5 lakh WhatsApp groups linked to financial scams. Additionally, the I-Core Spoof Call Monitoring System is actively blocking 1.3 crore spoof calls per day.