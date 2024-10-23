BSNL unveils new logo; company to deploy 5G services soon

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has unveiled its new logo and seven citizen centric services. The launch ceremony was held at Bharat Sanchar Bhavan and was attended by Secretary Telecom, CMD BSNL& senior Officers from DoT, BSNL, CDoT, ITI & TCIL.

The logo was launched in presence of Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, the Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region and MoS for Communications and Rural Development, Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar.

The new logo symbolizes strength, trust and accessibility. The green and white arrows surrounding India emphasize the company's expansive nationwide reach, while the vibrant orange backdrop signifies warmth and inclusivity. The tagline 'Connecting Bharat' highlights BSNL’s mission to bridge the digital divide by offering a modern, reliable telecom network that connects both urban and rural India.

As per the company, the seven new services represents BSNL’s renewed focus on delivering secure, affordable and reliable connectivity to every corner of Bharat. The seven initiatives aims at revolutionizing how India connects, communicates and enhances its digital security. "The bouquet of these seven citizen centric services, are Made in India, Made for India and Made by India," Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said while unveiling the logo.

Notedly, BSNL will soon deploy its 5G services. The company has successfully conducted trials of 5G RAN and core in both the 3.6 GHz and 700 MHz bands.

Scindia mentioned that BSNL is the only Telecom Service Provider (TSP) in India to launch these seven indigenous services, which from now on will always keep BSNL at the forefront of technological innovations in India. Talking about India’s indigenous 5G vision, the Minister shared that BSNL has embarked upon several initiatives to strengthen India’s ambitious 5G roll-out. "We have conducted successful trials of Indigenous 5G RAN and Core in both 3.6 GHz and 700 MHz bands and India will soon deploy indigenous 5G services. He added that out of the 1,00,000 BSNL 4G sites planned to be set-up by mid-2025, many will also be graduated to 5G connectivity," he added.