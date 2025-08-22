Top firms halt RMG services; Google, Apple to begin app delisting, Meta to revise Ad policy

Leading real money gaming (RMG) operators have suspended their money games services, signaling a major shake-up in the industry. On Thursday, companies including Dream11, Gameskraft, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Zupee, and Games24x7 announced the cessation of their real money gaming operations. Opinion trading platforms such as Probo and MPL Opinio have also halted services.

Sources indicate that several platforms which are continuing operations temporarily but are expected to wind down by Friday evening. Users of affected platforms are being allowed to withdraw their funds, mitigating immediate losses amid regulatory uncertainty.

Navkiran Singh, Co-founder of BaaziGames, parent company of PokerBaazi in a private gorup message said, "I can’t describe what I am going through while I write this. With the passing of this bill, left with no choice but to discontinue our gaming operations. All games will be discontinued after 9 AM tomorrow."

Singh further said, "There won’t be any tournaments after tonight and all promotions(leaderboards, etc) will stop at midnight. All pending rakebacks will be credited by tomorrow morning and everything will be cleared from our end. It has all happened at such short notice. But you will continue to have access to wallets for withdrawals. I will personally ensure the whole process goes on smoothly for everyone. Our support team will be there for any assistance you need."

This mass shutdown comes in the wake of the recently passed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which imposes strict regulations on games played for monetary stakes while allowing free-to-play formats to continue. Industry insiders say that with the bill’s impending notification, advertisements for real money games will no longer appear on major digital platforms such as Google and Meta.

In tandem with these shutdowns, tech giants Google and Apple are preparing to delist real money gaming apps from their respective app stores in India. Google had previously proposed allowing certain real money games on Google Play as part of its efforts to address anti-competition concerns raised by regulators. The company had also suggested modifications to Google Ads policies to permit the promotion of games of skill under defined conditions.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) had launched an investigation against Google in November 2024 following a complaint by WinZO Games Pvt Ltd. In response, Google submitted the “Play Commitment Proposal” alongside an “Ads Commitment Proposal” aimed at ensuring inclusive access to Google Play and Google Ads for compliant RMG operators. A company spokesperson said, “The proposals address the Hon'ble Commission's concerns by ensuring inclusive access to Google Play and Google Ads for all compliant RMGs, eliminating any alleged competitive disadvantages, and standardising policies to prevent any adverse effects on competition.”

Sources close to the development confirmed that while free-to-play games will continue to be available, apps involving stakes will be removed from app stores. The policy shift coincides with stricter advertisement rules in the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, which will prevent online money gaming promotions on Google and Meta platforms once it comes into force.

Social media giant Meta had earlier updated its advertising guidelines for online gambling and gaming businesses operating in India. As per the earlier revised policy, advertisers must obtain Meta’s written permission to promote real money gaming, and such ads cannot target users under 18. Meta defines online gambling and gaming as any service where monetary value is part of the entry method or prize, covering activities such as betting, lotteries, raffles, casino games, fantasy sports, bingo, poker, skill-based game tournaments, and sweepstakes.

A senior executive from a policy think tank confirmed that Meta will implement a comprehensive ban on advertisements related to real money gaming in India. “Meta will have to revise its policy by putting a complete ban on advertisements pertaining to real money gaming in India. This will include both games of skill and games of chance,” the executive said.

The policy change reflects the government’s wider regulatory intent to curb online gambling and protect vulnerable players, particularly younger users, from exposure to high-stakes games. Analysts suggest that the combined impact of the legislation and platform-level restrictions could significantly alter India’s online gaming landscape, forcing companies to pivot toward free-to-play or skill-based offerings.

The shutdowns have created significant disruption for players and operators alike. Dream11, which historically generates the majority of its revenue from real money gaming, faces a particularly existential challenge. Other platforms, such as MPL and Zupee, are transitioning toward casual, non-monetized games to retain user engagement and comply with the new regulations.

Experts believe that companies may explore international expansion or alternative gaming verticals to mitigate the domestic revenue loss. Meanwhile, regulators are expected to closely monitor compliance, particularly for digital advertisements, in the coming months.