Delhi govt unveils ₹200-crore fund to make national capital India’s next startup hub

The Delhi government has released the draft of its Delhi Startup Policy, 2025, with an ambitious vision of transforming the national capital into the country’s leading startup hub and “the most preferred destination for entrepreneurs” in the next decade.

"The Delhi Startup Policy envisages making Delhi emerge as a Global Innovation Hub and the most preferred destination for Startups by 2035 by creating an enabling ecosystem for an innovation-based economy and fostering entreprencurial spirit through a robust support mechanism. The Policy aims to promote a congenial, innovative and supportive ecosystem through pro-active and measurable initiatives for startups to thrive," the draft read.

At the heart of the policy is a ₹200-crore venture capital fund, designed to provide direct financial backing to early-stage ventures while also mobilising private co-investments. The policy seeks to nurture at least 5,000 startups by 2035, with targeted support across sectors such as healthcare, fintech, AI, robotics, drones, gaming and augmented reality.

Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the scheme places strong emphasis on inclusivity, especially benefiting women-led companies and startups from marginalised communities.

“From providing workspace solutions to intellectual property protection, from exhibition support to direct financial assistance through our venture capital fund, we are ensuring that no genuine start-up idea fails due to lack of support,” he said while releasing the draft.

The draft said, "The rationale for targeted policies and programmes for strengthening the ecosystem for women entrepreneurs is to support them in business creation, selfemployment and creation of enabling networks to promote an inclusive and sustainable balanced growth in Delhi. Women entrepreneurship can make a particularly strong contribution to the economic well-being of the family and communities by contributing to the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs)."

Special Considerations will only be made for women entrepreneurs or a group of such person as decided by the Startup Task Force.

Financial and infrastructure incentives

The policy outlines a wide set of benefits, including 100% reimbursement on lease rentals for co-working spaces, support for patent filings and exhibition stalls, and a monthly allowance of ₹2 lakh for one year towards operational costs.

It also promises capital and operational subsidies for incubation centres, fabrication labs and co-working spaces.

Startups eligible for benefits must be registered in Delhi, incorporated as private limited companies, LLPs, or partnerships, with a turnover not exceeding ₹100 crore in any financial year, and not older than 10 years.

Preference will be given to smaller and younger ventures.

Digital single-window support

A Delhi Startup Portal will serve as a single-window digital gateway, offering access to registrations, incentive applications, mentor-matching, knowledge resources, grievance redressal and a dedicated helpline.

The Industries department will act as the nodal agency, implementing the policy through a Policy Monitoring Committee chaired by the Industries Commissioner.

A Startup Task Force with government officials, academics and private-sector experts will evaluate applications and monitor execution.

The BJP-led government’s 2025 draft mirrors many provisions of a similar startup policy released by the AAP-led government in 2022 under then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, but now expands the funding and incentive framework to attract global attention.