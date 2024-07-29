            
      Delhi HC orders Baba Ramdev to remove Patanjali's Coronil misleading claim as Covid-19 'cure'

      During the hearing on June 29, the Delhi High Court ordered Ramdev to retract his public remarks (within three days) in which he claimed that Coronil was a "cure" for Covid-19 and not just an immune booster.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 29, 2024 5:21 PM
      The Court has also directed Patanjali's Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna to remove statements that claimed allopathy killed lakhs of people during the Covid-19 pandemic. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

      The Delhi High Court on June 29 ordered Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna to remove their statements that claimed Coronil is a ‘cure’ for Covid-19, within three days. The Court has also directed to remove statements that claimed allopathy killed lakhs of people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

      In case they fail to comply, social media diaries will remove the content.

      Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said that he was allowing a plea moved by numerous doctors' associations against Ramdev. The plea was a part of a 2021 lawsuit filed by medical associations against Patanjali Ayurveda, Balkrishna, Ramdev, and his associates.

      The lawsuit stated that Ramdev went beyond the license granted to the drug for being only a "immuno-booster" and made "unsubstantiated claims" about 'Coronil' being a treatment for Covid-19.

      The All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh, Patna, and Bhubaneswar, the Telangana Junior Doctors' Association in Hyderabad, the Association of Resident Doctors at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research in Chandigarh, the Union of Resident Doctors of Punjab (URDP), and the Resident Doctors' Association at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College in Meerut had all petitioned the High Court in 2021.


      First Published on Jul 29, 2024 5:21 PM

