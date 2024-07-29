Delhi HC orders Baba Ramdev to remove Patanjali's Coronil misleading claim as Covid-19 'cure'

The Delhi High Court on June 29 ordered Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna to remove their statements that claimed Coronil is a ‘cure’ for Covid-19, within three days. The Court has also directed to remove statements that claimed allopathy killed lakhs of people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In case they fail to comply, social media diaries will remove the content.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said that he was allowing a plea moved by numerous doctors' associations against Ramdev. The plea was a part of a 2021 lawsuit filed by medical associations against Patanjali Ayurveda, Balkrishna, Ramdev, and his associates.

The lawsuit stated that Ramdev went beyond the license granted to the drug for being only a "immuno-booster" and made "unsubstantiated claims" about 'Coronil' being a treatment for Covid-19.