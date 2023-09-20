Delhi High Court denies PepsiCo's injunction request against Parle Agro

On Monday, the Delhi High Court rejected a request for an injunction by PepsiCo against Parle Agro over the use of the tagline ‘For The Bold’ for its new drink ‘B Fizz’.

Until a resolution was reached over the trademark registration ‘Bold’, the court restricted Parle from changing the ‘Bold’ label or from featuring the tagline in any of its advertising. In a challenge against PepsiCo’s trademark by Parle, the High Court termed the claim justifiable and has scheduled for a hearing next month.

The trademark infringement battle dates to 2021 when the American multinational giant rolled out legal action against Parle for the use of the tagline “Be The Fizz. For The Bold” for their juice-based beverage B Fizz.