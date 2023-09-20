comScore

How it Works

Delhi High Court denies PepsiCo's injunction request against Parle Agro

PepsiCo filed the injunction against Parle Agro for the use of the tagline “Be The Fizz. For The Bold” for their juice-based beverage B Fizz.

By  Storyboard18Sep 20, 2023 12:41 PM
Delhi High Court denies PepsiCo's injunction request against Parle Agro
The trademark infringement battle dates to 2021 when the American multinational giant rolled out legal action against Parle for the use of the tagline “Be The Fizz. For The Bold” for their juice-based beverage B Fizz. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

On Monday, the Delhi High Court rejected a request for an injunction by PepsiCo against Parle Agro over the use of the tagline ‘For The Bold’ for its new drink ‘B Fizz’.

Until a resolution was reached over the trademark registration ‘Bold’, the court restricted Parle from changing the ‘Bold’ label or from featuring the tagline in any of its advertising. In a challenge against PepsiCo’s trademark by Parle, the High Court termed the claim justifiable and has scheduled for a hearing next month.

The trademark infringement battle dates to 2021 when the American multinational giant rolled out legal action against Parle for the use of the tagline “Be The Fizz. For The Bold” for their juice-based beverage B Fizz.

Here, PepsiCo asserted that the tagline is a trademark registered globally for its Doritos nachos chips. The company further sought Rs 2 crore in damages.


Tags
First Published on Sep 20, 2023 12:13 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Age limit should be imposed for usage of social media: Karnataka HC

Age limit should be imposed for usage of social media: Karnataka HC

How it Works

Influencer marketing to exceed $30 billion in 2023; India second fastest growing market in 2022

Influencer marketing to exceed $30 billion in 2023; India second fastest growing market in 2022

How it Works

Online gaming companies to lessen spend during ICC Men's Cricket World Cup amidst 28 percent GST

Online gaming companies to lessen spend during ICC Men's Cricket World Cup amidst 28 percent GST

How it Works

Pernod Ricard faces CCI probe

Pernod Ricard faces CCI probe

How it Works

South movie goers visit cinema 32 times per year on average: GroupM report

South movie goers visit cinema 32 times per year on average: GroupM report

How it Works

Google begins automatic migration from Universal Analytics to Google Analytics 4

Google begins automatic migration from Universal Analytics to Google Analytics 4

How it Works

VDO.AI launches Dexter to leverage Generative AI algorithms

VDO.AI launches Dexter to leverage Generative AI algorithms