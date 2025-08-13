'Need to protect humans while being humane to dogs': Shashi Tharoor on stray dogs verdict by Supreme Court

ADVERTISEMENT
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has weighed in on the Supreme Court's recent order to manage the capital's stray dog population, urging a fundamental change in how government funds for task are allocated.
In a post on X, Tharoor said, "We need to protect humans while being humane to dogs," while pointing to what he described as a systemic flaw - not a lack of resources, but an "unwillingness or inability" of municipal bodies to perform essential animal birth control (ABC) measures, such as rounding up and neutering stray dogs.
He alleged that even when funds are provided, they are "never actually spent where needed - in making the arrangements that the SC, in understandable exasperation has now decreed."
This is a thoughtful response to the problem that is affecting ordinary citizens in every city. We need to protect humans while being humane to dogs. But one point no one mentions is that the flaw in our system is not lack of resources, but the unwillingness or inability of… https://t.co/HJCc09QCXr— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 13, 2025
Tharoor suggested that funds be redirected to credible animal welfare organisations and NGOs with proven records in sheltering and caring for animals. "They are more likely to implement the ABC programme than the municipalities are," he wrote.
His remarks come in the wake of the Supreme Court's August 11 directive to the Delhi civic body to capture, sterilise, and permanently shelter stray dogs, particularly from high-risk areas. The bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan stressed that there should be "no compromise" in the drive and warned of strict action against those obstructing it.
The court also ordered the establishment of dog shelters with adequate staffing and CCTV surveillance within eight weeks, and ruled that sterilised dogs must not be released back onto the streets.
In its first phase, the drive aims to capture 5,000 stray dogs within six weeks, with daily activity logs and penalties for violations to ensure compliance.