Parle Agro takes PepsiCo to Delhi HC over use of ‘Fizz’ on 7Up label

Indian F&B giant Parle Agro has approached the Delhi High Court to stop PepsiCo from using the word ‘Fizz’ on its 7Up drink, according to a Bar and Bench report.
The matter is scheduled for further hearing on August 18. Parle Agro claims that Appy Fizz, launched in 2005 as a sparkling apple juice-based drink, uses ‘Fizz’ as a core element of its branding.
According to the suit, PepsiCo had earlier used the term ‘Extra Fizz’ descriptively alongside 7Up. However, Parle Agro alleges that in recent packaging, 7Up’s branding has been minimized while ‘Fizz’ has been prominently highlighted—closely resembling the packaging style of Appy Fizz.
Senior Advocate Chander M. Lall, representing Parle Agro, argued that PepsiCo’s use of “Fizz” impacts Parle’s market by creating confusion among consumers. In response, Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for PepsiCo, contended that “Fizz” is a generic term commonly used for aerated beverages, and that Parle cannot claim exclusive rights over the word, according to media reports.
The case follows an earlier dispute in which PepsiCo attempted to restrain Parle Agro from using the tagline “For The Bold” for its B Fizz products—a request the Delhi High Court ultimately declined, stated reports.