Wipro, Google Cloud launch 200 industry-ready Generative AI agents

Wipro Limited, a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company, has announced the successful completion of its generative AI agent-building initiative with Google Cloud, delivering 200 production-ready AI agents for sectors including healthcare, banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, and IT.

The initiative marks another milestone in the long-standing collaboration between the two companies, aimed at helping joint clients unlock the full potential of AI agents to enhance customer experience, streamline business processes, and accelerate digital transformation.

“This milestone highlights the depth of innovation possible on a shared vision,” said Debashish Ghosh, Global Head, Google Cloud Ecosystem, Wipro Limited. “By leveraging client proximity through our delivery teams, we have been able to surface real customer challenges—enabling us to identify high-impact AI agent use cases that drive meaningful innovation. Wipro’s industry expertise and engineering scale, combined with Google Cloud’s AI leadership, have resulted in tangible solutions that are already making a difference for enterprise customers.”

The AI agents, built using Google Cloud’s advanced AI technologies—including Gemini and the Vertex AI platform—are now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace. According to Victor Morales, Vice President of Global System Integrators Partnerships at Google Cloud, “Wipro is demonstrating how Google’s Gemini models and Vertex AI can be utilized to build powerful, industry-specific agents that transform everyday work across industries. These production-grade AI agents will help our joint customers solve complex challenges and accelerate their business transformation at scale.”