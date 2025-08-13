One click, 30 minutes away is how we see the future of retail: Patrick Antoni, Ikea CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
IKEA India has opened its first physical store in Delhi — a 15,000 sq. ft. city-format outlet at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden — marking a key step in its North India expansion. The launch, which follows the brand’s NCR online debut in March, is part of its ambitious “One Click, 30 Minutes Away” strategy aimed at putting products within easy reach for urban consumers.
The city store displays over 2,000 home furnishing items, with nearly 800 available for instant takeaway, complemented by digital planning tools, interior advice, and a Swedish Café. For larger items, customers can order online and have them delivered to their homes, blending offline touchpoints with IKEA’s e-commerce presence.
“This is the first in a long row of stores to come,” said Sussane Pulverer, outgoing CEO & CSO, IKEA India. “Since March, we’ve learned a lot about Delhiites’ preferences. Now they can physically experience our solutions, just minutes from home.”
Incoming CEO Patrick Antoni told CNBC-TV18 that the company’s expansion is set to accelerate. “We have a solid plan with many more touchpoints at a higher speed than before. The focus is on strengthening our supply chain, making more in India, and offering affordable products faster,” he said, adding that India boasts some of IKEA’s highest global customer satisfaction scores.
The “One Click, 30 Minutes Away” approach integrates large-format experience stores, compact city outlets, and specialised Plan and Order Points with e-commerce fulfillment. Two full-size stores in Gurgaon and Noida are already under construction.
IKEA also plans to raise local sourcing from 30% to 50% over time to improve affordability, sustainability, and job creation. While losses widened last year despite a 5% revenue uptick, Pulverer stressed that this aligns with the company’s long-term market-building strategy.
With Delhi seen as potentially the biggest home furniture market in India, IKEA is betting that speed, accessibility, and localisation will help it secure a dominant position in the region’s highly competitive retail space.