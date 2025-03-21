Dell retains title as India's Most Trusted Brand for sixth year, Apple iPhone rises to second: TRA’s Brand Trust Report

Dell again for the sixth consecutive year gained the title of India’s Most Trusted Brand, as per TRA’s Brand Trust Report (BTR) 2025. Apple iPhone has made a jump of 13 ranks to occupy second position. Notedly, the brand has secured second position for the first time in the fourteen Brand Trust Reports.

Further, HP, Sony and Honda has grabbed the third, fourth and fifth position, respectively. According to the report, HP jumped eight position from Rank 11 in TRA’s Brand Trust Report (BTR) 2024. While Sony (Televisions) has climbed one position up from the ranking of previous year. Interestingly, Honda dropped three places from Rank 2 in TRA’s Brand Trust Report (BTR) 2024.

Additionally, LIC has secured the sixth position, gaining three ranks and D-Mart has made a 16 rank leap to eighth position. LG (Refrigerators) has also made a significant leap of 18 places to break into the top ten at rank 10. Titan and Samsung are the other two brand in the list of top 10 with Rank 7 and Rank 9, respectively.

The report which has listed 1000 brands witnessed new entrants in the list this year. Brands such as TVS at Rank 28, Lipton Tea at Rank 45, Yamaha at Rank 47, Hero MotoCorp at Rank 52, Okaya at Rank 53, Maruti Suzuki Alto at Rank 91, Bajaj Auto at Rank 92, are some of the new entrants in top 100. However, in the list of 1000 brand, Tata too has made its entry with Rank 127 in TRA’s Brand Trust Report (BTR) 2025.

To name a few, brands like Zara, Suzuki, Reliance (Retail), HDFC Bank, Starbucks, Armani, L'Oreal Paris, Google, Jaguar, Fevicol, Woodland, ICICI Bank, GUCCI, BlinkIt, GUESS, YouTube, Walmart, Boat, Netflix, Mother Dairy, Nivea, Crocs, Airtel (DTH), Rasna, Nykaa have made its entry to the list of top 1000 most trusted brands.

N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, commented, “While trust is difficult to build, it is quite easy to lose depending on brand action and communication, or lack thereof. This is evidenced by the brand performances in this year’s study with 324 brands having improved rank positions from the previous year, 349 brands which fell in ranks and 326 either exited from last year or entered new this year."

Big rank climbers among top twenty include Tanishq which soared 34 ranks to reach 13th rank and Amul Butter which has seen a 14 rank uptick to reach 15th in BTR 2025.

Some significant drops include Amazon (Online retailer), which fell 9 places to 12th position, MI (Mobile Phones), which declined 10 ranks to 16th position, Nike slipped 13 ranks to go out of the top twenty and be ranked at 21st rank this year.