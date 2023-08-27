Fact-check: Is Reynolds really discontinuing its iconic 045 ball pen?

‘90s kids’ were left disheartened after a viral social media post suggested that Reynolds is discontinuing its iconic ball pen, the 045. The Reynolds 045 fine carbure pen became a household staple in India for its affordability and longevity – and continues to enjoy unparalleled popularity even after years in the market.

Even today, the pen is available for Rs 7 per unit on the Reynolds website, only a marginal increase from its original price of Rs 6. On its website, Reynolds describes the 045 as a “classic that will never go out of style” – a pen that “ensures smooth writing” while its “soft grip makes it comfortable to hold for longer.”

However, a post on the popular Twitter account called “90skid” suggested that Reynolds is discontinuing the manufacture of the iconic ball point pen. “Reynolds 045 Fine Carbure will no longer be available in market, end of an era..” read the post shared yesterday.

Reynolds 045 Fine Carbure will no longer be available in market, end of an era..💔 pic.twitter.com/pSU4WoB5gt — 90skid (@memorable_90s) August 24, 2023

But is Reynolds actually discontinuing the 045? A fact-check

In the absence of any reliable source, it was hard to believe the authenticity of the social media post suggesting that Reynolds would no longer be manufacturing the pen.

Moneycontrol reached out to Reynolds for a clarification and the pen manufacturer confirmed that it has no plans of stopping the 045 ball pen.

“This news is completely inaccurate and aims to mislead readers to draw false conclusions,” Reynolds said in a statement to Moneycontrol. “We want to emphasize that Reynolds continues to maintain its significant presence in the Indian market.

“Let us assure that Reynolds is currently in a phase of robust growth, further diversifying its product range in India. This expansion aims to provide you with an even wider array of reliable writing instruments to choose from.

“To stay accurately informed, we encourage you to depend solely on official communications, disregarding any unverified sources,” the statement read.

Reynolds also put out a statement on social media to that effect. “In light of recent misinformation, we wish to clarify: The information being circulated is false. We strongly advise our partners, stakeholders, and customers to refer to our official website and social media channels for genuine and accurate updates,” the company said.