FSSAI floats ₹3.5 cr tender for PR and Social Media Agencies

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has invited bids for the hiring of a Public Relations (PR) agency and a Social Media agency to strengthen its communication and outreach efforts.
According to the bid document, the estimated tender value is pegged at ₹3.5 crore, with a contract period of three years. The bid validity stands till 120 (days) of the notification (i.e. August 19).
The scope of work covers a wide range of activities, including PR strategy, media relations, event management, press conferences, monitoring, and corporate communication.
On the digital front, the selected social media partner will handle content creation, moderation, campaign management, response and helpdesk support, analytics, as well as training of FSSAI’s internal staff.
The tender mandates a minimum average annual turnover of ₹5 crore for bidders over the last three years, along with at least five years of prior experience in similar services.
Startups and MSMEs have not been granted exemptions from the experience and turnover criteria. Bidders will also need to furnish an Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of ₹10 lakh, with an additional performance guarantee of 5% of the project value.
Pre-bid meetings are scheduled for August 25, 2025, at FSSAI’s headquarters in New Delhi, while the bidding process will close on September 3, 2025.
The bids will be evaluated through a Quality and Cost-Based Selection (QCBS) method, with 70% weightage given to technical qualifications and 30% to financial proposals.
The agencies will be tasked with managing campaigns across platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and WhatsApp, with deliverables including 45,000 photographs and 1,500 videos over the contract period. The PR component will cover both national and regional media, spanning print, digital, television, and radio.
Last month, the apex food regulatory body released a detailed request for proposal (RFP) on July 21, inviting experienced and qualified creative agencies to pitch for a two-year contract, which may be extended by another year.