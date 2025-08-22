FSSAI seizes 6,500 kg of adulterated ghee worth ₹35 lakh in Gujarat

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has seized approximately 6,500 kg of adulterated ghee, valued at around ₹35 lakhs, from M/s Korova Milk Product Private Limited, a dairy unit located in Rajkot, Gujarat. This action was part of a SpecialGhee Surveillance Drive aimed at preventing the adulteration of ghee with foreign fats.

During an initial inspection, FSSAI took ghee samples and sent them to an FSSAI-notified laboratory. The lab results confirmed that the samples were "sub-standard" and adulterated with vegetable fat, which is a violation of the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011.

The Food Business Operator (FBO) was informed of the findings and given one month to appeal the results by sending a sample to a referral laboratory, but no appeal was filed.

Following the FBO's failure to appeal, a follow-up inspection was conducted on August 20, 2025. Based on the confirmed evidence of adulteration, all available stocks of food ingredients and finished goods were seized. New samples were also collected and sent for further analysis.

The Central Licensing Authority will take additional legal and regulatory action based on the final lab results and investigation outcomes.