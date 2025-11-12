PESB invites applications for Director (Consumer Mobility) post at BSNL

ADVERTISEMENT
The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), under the Department of Personnel and Training, has invited applications for the post of Director (Consumer Mobility) at Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a Schedule ‘A’ Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE). The position carries a pay scale of ₹75,000–1,00,000 and plays a key role on BSNL’s Board of Directors.
According to the official notification dated November 10, 2025, the Director (Consumer Mobility) will be responsible for the planning, development, operation, and maintenance of BSNL’s mobile network and services, ensuring performance on par with telecom industry standards. The role also involves formulating business plans for sustainable growth and driving excellence in sales, marketing, and customer service within the mobile segment.
Eligible candidates must be engineering graduates with a good academic record, preferably in Electronics and Communications or Telecommunication, while an MBA or PG Diploma in Management will be an added advantage. Applicants must also have senior-level experience in large organizations, with at least five years in the last decade spent in telecommunication technologies, planning, or operations.
Applicants from CPSEs, government services, public sector banks, state PSUs, and private sector companies (with annual turnover of ₹2,000 crore or more) are eligible to apply. Candidates from listed private companies will be given preference.
The appointment will be for five years or until superannuation, whichever is earlier.
The last date for applicants to submit applications online is December 1, 2025 (by 3:00 PM), and for nodal officers to forward applications to PESB is December 10, 2025 (by 5:00 PM).
BSNL, a 100% government-owned telecom enterprise, was incorporated in 2000 to provide telecom services across India (excluding Delhi and Mumbai). As of March 31, 2025, the company employed 54,875 regular employees and had a paid-up capital of ₹1,08,117.5 crore, with the Government of India as its sole shareholder.