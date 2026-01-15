Google employee compares Bengaluru and New York offices, highlights cultural differences

A Google employee based in Bengaluru has sparked an online conversation after sharing her observations from a visit to the company’s New York City office, drawing attention to how workplace culture can vary across geographies even within the same global organisation.

Diksha Aggarwal, who works at Google’s Bengaluru campus, posted an Instagram reel documenting her time at the tech giant’s New York office. In the video, she outlined key differences in day-to-day working styles between the two locations, noting that while both offices belong to the same company, their internal environments feel distinctly different.

According to Aggarwal, Google’s Bengaluru office is marked by high levels of interaction and collaboration, with employees frequently engaging with one another throughout the workday. In contrast, she described the New York office as more individual-focused, where employees tend to work independently while maintaining productivity.

She also highlighted variations in workplace norms and policies. Aggarwal noted that the New York office permits alcohol on the premises and allows employees to bring their dogs to work, practices that are not followed at Google’s Indian offices.

Despite these contrasts, she emphasised that Google’s core ethos remains consistent across regions. She pointed out that employees across offices are encouraged to think creatively, share ideas freely, and pursue ambitious projects regardless of location. According to her, this balance of local culture and global values is what allows Google to feel familiar across cities while still reflecting regional differences.

The video resonated widely on social media, with users praising the insight it offered into global work cultures. Many viewers said the comparison helped them better understand how multinational companies adapt their workplaces while maintaining a unified identity.

Aggarwal captioned her post in Hindi, stating that Google’s work culture in India and New York is not the same, a sentiment that appeared to strike a chord with professionals curious about international work environments.a

First Published on Jan 15, 2026 1:59 PM