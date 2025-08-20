            
Govt spent nearly ₹981 crore in Q1 FY26 under BIND scheme to modernise DD and AIR

Outlay of Rs 2,539 crore till FY26 aimed at digital upgrades, FM expansion and strengthening public broadcasting in remote areas.

By  Akanksha NagarAug 20, 2025 2:05 PM
Launched in 2022, the BIND scheme is part of the government’s strategy to reinforce public broadcasting infrastructure in India, particularly in underserved areas.

The government has spent Rs 980.69 crore in the first quarter of FY2025–26 under the Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) scheme, according to official data presented in the Lok Sabha.

According to the Minister of State for I&B and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. L. Murugan, the BIND scheme, approved for 2021–26 with a total outlay of ₹2,539.61 crore, is a central sector initiative to modernize and expand the infrastructure of Doordarshan (DD) and All India Radio (AIR).

It covers transmitter and studio upgrades, expansion of the DD Free Dish DTH platform, digitization of production and transmission facilities, and creation of high-definition studios.

So far, the scheme has enabled the rollout of 59 new FM transmitters to boost coverage in border, tribal and Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected regions. Officials confirmed that while occasional delays in procurement and tendering had slowed fund disbursement in the past, no major allocations have lapsed.

Expanding reach of public broadcasting

With DD Free Dish now carrying 510 channels, including 92 private, 50 Doordarshan, and 320 educational channels, the platform has become India’s largest free-to-air DTH service, the Minister highlighted.

Akashvani, meanwhile, has terrestrial coverage of about 90% by geographical area and 98% by population, supplemented by more than 260 radio channels available via the “NewsonAIR” app.

To strengthen its digital footprint, Prasar Bharati also launched its own OTT platform ‘WAVES’ in 2024, which aggregates infotainment, news, educational and cultural content from DD and AIR networks.

Launched in 2022, the BIND scheme is part of the government’s strategy to reinforce public broadcasting infrastructure in India, particularly in underserved areas. By expanding digital broadcasting, educational content delivery, and FM radio reach, the scheme aims to make information, education, and entertainment more accessible across the country.

The Minister recently had shared that Rs 450 crore has been earmarked by the Government of India under the BIND scheme for the 2021–26 period to develop region-specific and accessible content aimed at promoting inclusivity and raising awareness in rural and tribal communities.


First Published on Aug 20, 2025 2:05 PM

