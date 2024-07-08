Govt urges auto firms to onboard on 'right to repair portal'

The government has urged automobile companies to onboard the 'Right to Repair Portal India', launched by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) to provide consumers with easy access to information for repairing their products and enabling them to reuse them.

To uphold consumer rights and respond to evolving concerns regarding hassle-free product repairs, a meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Nidhi Khare, Secretary, DoCA with automobile associations and their partner companies in the automobile sector. The meeting saw participation from Tata Motors, Mahindra, TVS, Royal Enfield, Renaulds and Bosch, Yamaha Motors India, Honda Car India, and associations such as ACMA, SIAM, ATMA, and EPIC Foundation.

The meeting emphasised that products that cannot be repaired or are subject to planned obsolescence—designed with an artificially limited lifespan—contribute to e-waste and compel consumers to purchase new products due to lack of repair options or extremely expensive repair options for reuse. Therefore, the goal is to eliminate obstacles such as restricted access to tools or repair information, ensuring that consumers have complete ownership of the products they purchase.

Over time, it has been noted that repair services are increasingly constrained due to significant delays in service and absence of repair documentation for vehicles. Additionally, products are sometimes repaired at excessively high costs, leaving consumers dissatisfied with repair services which often delays repairs, even if necessary, due to limited repair options. A major constraint is also the availability of genuine spare parts at affordable prices. Often their unavailability at affordable prices, forces consumers towards purchasing counterfeit spare parts from the grey markets. Further, lack of accessible information for minor repairs or Do it yourself guides, exacerbates consumer distress, adding to their financial burden and overall dissatisfaction.

Khare emphasised the need to enhance efforts towards democratization of repair manuals/videos accessible to all, fostering a robust ecosystem for third-party repair services, and establishing standards for them.

She also laid stress on offering roadside assistance to consumers, esp. on highways and introducing a repairability index of the automotive that provide information on the life of the product, easy repair ecosystem, availability of spare parts, detailed manual on self-repair, warranty on different parts etc. These measures aim to empower consumers with informed choices regarding the post-sales service of their products, besides ease in enjoying their products fully.

"The meeting concluded with the consensus on to on board the Right to Repair Portal and adopting a greater collaborative approach in providing a vibrant post-sale services to the consumers," an official said.

The discussions also covered topics such as aligning standardisation of parts along with standardisation of skilled workmanship, companies developing catalogs that should benefit consumers for post-purchase service and longevity of products life, and measures for addressing deceptive practices in repair workshops in the name of motor insurance that contribute to unnecessary generation of plastic waste.