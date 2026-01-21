Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu calls Thiruvananthapuram India’s best city for quality of life

Zoho founder and chief executive officer Sridhar Vembu has described Thiruvananthapuram as offering the best quality of life in India, drawing a sharp contrast with the growing dissatisfaction voiced by entrepreneurs and residents in major metropolitan cities.

Speaking at a public event, Vembu said he always enjoyed visiting Kerala’s capital and noted that conversations around urban living in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai were increasingly dominated by complaints. According to him, the pressure on infrastructure, congestion and declining livability in large metros has become a recurring concern among India’s startup community.

Vembu said Kerala has managed to retain certain advantages that many other regions have lost over time, adding that these strengths deserve careful preservation. He cautioned against excessive publicity, suggesting that unchecked attention could risk disturbing the balance that contributes to the state’s livability.

Why Thiruvananthapuram stands out

Thiruvananthapuram, also known as Trivandrum, is often cited for its relatively low traffic congestion, high literacy levels and strong public health outcomes. As the administrative capital of Kerala, the city combines governance functions with a growing technology ecosystem led by Technopark, one of India’s largest IT parks.

Urban planners and analysts have long pointed to the city’s steady, measured development as a key reason behind its reputation for livability. Unlike larger metros that have expanded rapidly and often without adequate planning, Thiruvananthapuram has largely avoided severe strain on housing, transport and civic services.

Zoho’s investment signals confidence

During his remarks, Vembu also revealed that Zoho has invested in a Thiruvananthapuram-based company working on next-generation semiconductor chip design. He acknowledged that semiconductor development is a long-term process and that results would take time, but said the company was confident in the region’s talent base and supporting ecosystem.

The investment adds to growing interest from technology firms in Kerala’s capital, reinforcing its position as an alternative destination for high-value innovation beyond India’s traditional tech hubs.

First Published on Jan 21, 2026 3:35 PM