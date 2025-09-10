GST 2.0: Hero MotoCorp cuts prices up to Rs 15,743 from September 22. Details here

ADVERTISEMENT
With the Centre overhauling the GST structure, Hero MotoCorp announced that it will pass on benefits of up to Rs 15,743 to consumers on select models (ex-showroom, Delhi). The move, effective September 22, will make motorcycles such as the Splendor+, Glamour, and Xtreme range, along with scooters like the Xoom, Destini, and Pleasure+, more accessible, the company said.
Hero MotoCorp shared the model-wise maximum GST benefit (ex-showroom, Delhi): Destini 125 (Rs 7,197), Glamour X (Rs 7,813), HF Deluxe (Rs 5,805), Karizma 210 (Rs 15,743), Passion+ (Rs 6,500), Pleasure+ (Rs 6,417), Splendor+ (Rs 6,820), Super Splendor XTEC (Rs 7,254), Xoom 110 (Rs 6,597), Xoom 125 (Rs 7,291), Xoom 160 (Rs 11,602), Xpulse 210 (Rs 14,516), Xtreme 125R (Rs 8,010), Xtreme 160R 4V (Rs 10,985), and Xtreme 250R (Rs 14,055).
The company has advised customers to confirm exact prices of their preferred two-wheeler variants at Hero Premia dealerships across India.
“We welcome the government’s next-gen GST 2.0 reforms, which will boost consumption, empower GDP growth, and accelerate India’s journey to a $5 trillion economy. More than half of Indian households use two-wheelers for their daily needs, making them critical for mass mobility. The timing is opportune, coming ahead of the festive season, and will make two-wheelers more affordable and accessible for India’s largest consumer base while giving a strong demand push. By passing on the full GST benefit to customers, Hero MotoCorp reaffirms its commitment to enabling mobility, empowering families, and supporting the vision of ‘Make in India,’” said Vikram Kasbekar, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp.
Last week, the Centre slashed GST on small cars and two-wheelers up to 350cc from 28% to 18% to make vehicles more affordable and stimulate demand. GST on EVs remains unchanged at 5%, while most auto components now fall under the 18% slab.