How Disney is harnessing AI to revolutionise advertising strategies

ADVERTISEMENT
Disney has unveiled its latest advancements in artificial intelligence at its fifth annual Global Tech & Data Showcase during CES in Las Vegas. The event highlighted how AI is transforming Disney’s approach to advertising, with groundbreaking tools and collaborations designed to enhance audience engagement, targeting, and campaign efficiency.
Disney’s Pioneering AI Innovations
Disney Select AI Engine: This advanced tool allows brands to create custom lookalike audiences and deliver sequential messaging while expanding reach without breaching frequency limits. Integrated into Disney’s award-winning Clean Room ecosystem, the AI engine uses machine learning to deliver precise and actionable results.
Disney Magic Words LIVE: Building on its beta version from last year, Magic Words now captures real-time mood and emotions during live sports and entertainment events. This innovative technology will soon include biddable activation, offering brands dynamic opportunities to engage audiences in the moment.
Disney Compass: A proprietary data platform that simplifies the advertising process by combining Disney’s first-party data, insights, and vendor integrations in one user-friendly hub. This platform enables brands to launch campaigns seamlessly, supported by unparalleled data insights.
Collaborations and Achievements
Disney announced a landmark partnership with Publicis CoreAI, making Publicis the first agency holding company to integrate with Disney Compass. This collaboration allows brands to activate campaigns using insights from their own data, Publicis’ proprietary data, and Disney’s robust first-party data.
Disney’s BridgeID identity framework, which streamlines digital workflows and ensures cohesive cross-platform targeting, has seen rapid adoption. Disney’s new Bridge ID serves as the digital key bridging Disney’s Audience Graph to the data capabilities of advertisers. By 2024, over 6,500 brands had embraced this solution, cementing its role in modern advertising.
Accelerating Innovation
Dana McGraw, Disney’s SVP of Data and Measurement Science, commented on the company’s forward-thinking approach: “Disney isn’t just keeping up; we’re setting the pace for innovation in advertising. With over a decade of investment in machine learning and audience segmentation, we continue to redefine the possibilities for brands across screens.”
These cutting-edge advancements emphasise Disney’s commitment to leading the charge in AI-driven advertising, offering brands sophisticated tools to connect with audiences like never before.