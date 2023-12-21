In-housing trend grows: Two-thirds of major multinationals now have an in-house agency

Two-thirds of major multinationals now have an in-house agency and a further 21 percent are considering establishing one.

The 66 percent figure represents a 16 percent rise on the number with these resources in 2020, the last time that this research was carried out. The number considering the in-house option is also up from 17 percent in 2020.

While most of these units are relatively fresh – nearly three quarters are between 1-5 years old – their skills are expanding and 70 percent of respondents now claim to have some form of strategic capabilities in-house – be it brand, creative or media, up from 65 percent in 2020.

The research suggests that many are also planning to expand the range and scale of their in-house operations. Over the next three years, 56 percent of respondents expect to move more digital production from external agencies to in-house, 33 percent of respondents expect to more offline production, 22 percent expect to transfer more data strategy work and 11 percent plan to move more data management and insight and analytics tasks over.

Online planning and buying are indicated as being additional areas of future growth, with 83 percent of respondents expecting to handle some social media buying in-house over the next three years (up from 37 percent right now), 67 percent planning to add social media planning (up from 48 percent) and 50 percent want to take on digital media planning and buying tasks (up from 33 percent and 26 percent respectively).

The results are based on responses from 45 companies, with an estimated annual global ad spend of $60 billion. Seven percent of respondents are spending more than $50m annually on their in-house agencies, the same percentage spend $25-50m, 33 percent spend $5-$25m, 13 percent budget $1m-$5m and 27 percent spend less than $1m.

While cost efficiencies appears to remain the strongest motivation behind the growth in the in-house function (83 percent), other factors such as quicker and more agile processes (76 percent), better integration (59 percent) and increased brand knowledge (59 percent) are also driving adoption.

Overall satisfaction with the work produced by these agencies is high at 86 percent and there was a significant rise in “complete satisfaction” – up from 23 percent on 2020 to 33 percent in 2023.

All respondents continue to work with external agencies, many of whom are still used to help deliver when in-house capacity is stretched.

“The rise of the in-house agency is one of the big changes in the way big brands manage their communications needs over recent years. While cost has been an initial driver of the trend, successful operations are demonstrating that they can deliver significant additional benefits such as speed of response. Greater maturity of the sector is also giving brands more confidence to expand their operations both in terms of scale and capabilities”, said Stephan Loerke, CEO of WFA.

One notable finding, however, is that the performance of in-house agencies is not measured on the same basis as those applied to external agencies, which are typically assessed on effectiveness. In-house measurement remains more focused on outputs than outcomes with the top three KPIs being 1) 67 percent quality of work, 2) 47 percent speed to market and 3) 40 percent cost savings.

Other key findings include:

Change in challenges: in 2020 the big challenges were managing workflow (increased projects), project prioritisation and expanding capabilities and skillsets, in 2023 it’s integration between internal and external resources and overall resource management.

Getting the best team: talent attraction and retention are problems for 20 percent of respondents, though turnover remains low.

Keep it central: a centralised studio model is most common among survey respondents – utilised by 67 percent of respondents (up from 50 percent in 2020) and workloads are increasing – 75 percent stating volume and complexity of work was up.

Creative heavy: staffing seems to be dominated by ‘creatives’ (47 percent) with account management and production accounting for 18 percent and 20 percent respectively. Other functions include Traffic, Media and Operations. Agency structure varies (even within companies, which may use a range of operating models across their operations) a lot with 83 percent of respondents opting for full in-house resource but 28 percent using external embedded agencies and 24 percent utilising a pool of freelancers.