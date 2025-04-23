India sees 163% surge in contextual marketing revenue, reveals WebEngage Report

The revenue from contextual campaigns has skyrocketed by 163%, with businesses across India and the broader APAC region increasingly leaning on advanced data strategies to deepen customer engagement and drive conversions, reveals Global Trends & Benchmarks Report 2024–2025 by WebEngage.

As per the report, brands using AI for engagement have seen a 25% increase in customer retention, while behavioral segmentation and predictive analytics have driven 40% more conversions.

Additionally, as global data privacy regulations tighten and third-party cookies phase out, 60% of businesses are now prioritizing first-party data strategies—marking a decisive shift toward privacy-compliant, owned-data ecosystems.

Despite these advancements, the report points to a paradox in the Indian and APAC markets, while personalization is acknowledged as essential, the region still lags behind in key engagement metrics. This gap highlights a significant opportunity for optimization, particularly as customer expectations continue to rise in a competitive digital environment.

Avlesh Singh, Co-founder & CEO of WebEngage, commented, “This year wasn’t just about keeping pace with change—it was about embracing it, steering it, and, at times, even challenging it. From AI-powered personalization to reimagined engagement strategies, our partners have shown that innovation isn’t a buzzword—it’s a necessity. As we look ahead to 2025, we believe AI will continue to drive real-time, hyper-targeted marketing at scale. The fusion of AI and automation is enhancing efficiency, deepening engagement, and boosting marketing ROI, ensuring that AI-driven businesses stay ahead in an increasingly digital-first world.”

Sector-specific insights further reveal that the BFSI industry in India and APAC is leading in performance, with an impressive 33.56% open rate and 7.28% click-through conversion. Meanwhile, the media and entertainment sector tops the charts in messaging volume, sending over 138 billion messages—a reflection of the sector’s heavy reliance on real-time user engagement.