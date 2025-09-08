Inside xAI: Engineer lifts the lid on working at Elon Musk’s company

ADVERTISEMENT
Working at Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, is an extraordinary experience, according to engineer Eric Jiang.
In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Jiang shared that "Nothing comes remotely close to working at xAI." He wrote that in just one year, he has learned more than most people do in their entire careers and finds it humbling to work alongside “the most talented people on the planet.”
Jiang is a PhD student in Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences at UC Berkeley, specializing in AI. Before xAI, he was a Software Engineer III at Google and also founded MonPlan while at Monash University.
Founded by Elon Musk to "understand the universe," xAI is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and has already reached an $80 billion valuation. The company recently acquired X Corp and is building the supercomputer, Colossus, in Memphis.
Musk’s hands-on involvement is a key part of the culture. Reports indicate he spends up to 18 hours reviewing team presentations, creating a high-energy environment where innovation and pressure go hand in hand.