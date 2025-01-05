ITDC to offer luxurious retreats at Maha Kumbh 2025

As the highly anticipated Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 prepares to begin on January 13 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) is set to enhance the experience of pilgrims with the introduction of luxury accommodation, PTI reported. Situated near the Sangam VIP area, the ITDC's luxury camp site will offer a unique blend of spiritual immersion and modern comforts, welcoming both pilgrims and visitors throughout the course of the event.

The site will feature a range of lodging options, from super-premium and premium suites to deluxe suites and standard camps. Each space is designed to provide a serene and comfortable environment, allowing visitors to retreat from the bustle of the Mela while remaining close to its vibrant spiritual atmosphere.

In addition to top-tier accommodation, the ITDC camp site will host a variety of activities intended to enrich the spiritual journey of attendees. Yoga, meditation, ethnic food sessions, and cultural performances will complement the sacred rituals and offerings of the Mela, adding layers of tradition and introspection to the experience.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is more than just a religious gathering; it is a profound spiritual awakening for millions of people, said MR Synrem (IAS), Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Tourism as per PTI. “Our mission with the ITDC camp is to marry India’s rich spiritual heritage with our renowned hospitality, providing a safe and unforgettable experience for all who attend."

Lokesh Kumar Aggarwal, Director of Finance at ITDC, emphasized that the camp site is designed to cater to a broad spectrum of visitors, from local devotees to international tourists. He stated that the ITDC is committed to offering the finest accommodations and carefully curated experiences to make this monumental event both meaningful and comfortable for every guest.

Beyond luxury lodging, the ITDC camp will also offer premium services, including airport transfers, guided tours of the Mela, foreign exchange services, and excursions to nearby spiritual hubs such as Varanasi and Ayodhya.