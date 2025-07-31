Elon Musk's xAI to sign EU's AI code of practice

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence venture xAI, announced on Thursday that it will sign the "Safety and Security" chapter of the European Union's Code of Practice on Artificial Intelligence, a voluntary framework aimed at guiding companies in complying with the EU's upcoming AI act, Reuters reported.

The Code of Practice, drafted by 13 independent experts, is a three-part guideline covering transparency, copyright, and safety and security. While the transparency and copyright chapters are applicable to all general-purpose AI providers, the safety and security guidelines are specifically targeted at developers of the most advanced AI models.

The move places xAI among a group of selective tech firms engaging with the EU’s AI regulatory efforts.

Alphabet’s Google has indicated its willingness to sign the full code, while Microsoft President Brad Smith has suggested the company is likely to follow suit.

On the other hand, Meta (formerly Facebook) has refused to sign the code altogether, citing legal ambiguities and overly broad obligations for AI developers, the report added.

Signing the code offers legal clarity and alignment with the EU's AI Act, which will come into force in stages over the next few years.