Menstrual leave is the new test of workplace inclusion

For decades, menstruation has been treated as a private, almost taboo subject- spoken about in hushed tones, avoided in boardrooms, and overlooked in HR handbooks. But India’s evolving conversation around menstrual leave is finally forcing a long-overdue reckoning with how workplaces address women’s health, empathy, and equality.

From progressive state governments like Karnataka, Kerala, and Bihar formally introducing menstrual leave for female employees, to corporations like Generali Central Insurance (GCI), Sirona Hygiene, and Mahina taking their own stances- the debate has entered a critical phase.

Does menstrual leave empower, or does it isolate? Does it normalise menstruation or inadvertently reinforce bias?

The answers, as industry leaders argue, lie in how the policy is designed- and even more importantly, how it is communicated and lived.

“Menstrual leave is not special treatment- it’s fair treatment.”

When Generali Central Insurance became India’s first insurer in 2023 to introduce a one-day-per-month period leave, it wasn’t meant as a gendered perk. It was positioned as a step toward inclusion and fairness.

“Menstrual leave is not about special treatment; it’s about fair treatment,” says Ruchika Malhan Varma, Chief Marketing, Customer and Impact Officer at Generali Central Insurance.

“A huge number of women experience painful menstrual cramps or conditions like endometriosis and PCOS. The fact that we’re even discussing menstrual leave today is a positive step- it breaks silence and signals that the workplace is inclusive and empathetic.”

For Varma, menstrual leave sits squarely within Generali’s DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) agenda. The insurer’s approach was clear: normalize the conversation, eliminate bias, and protect privacy.

“At Generali, menstrual leave is self-approved- no managerial consent is required. This protects privacy and removes the possibility of bias,” she explains. “We also hold regular workshops and awareness sessions. During one such session, we introduced a menstruation simulator for male employees. Experiencing cramps firsthand created real empathy and understanding across the organisation.”

Varma points out that while menstrual leave has been legally recognized in several Indian states, the gap lies in perception and implementation. “The real challenge is not policy- it’s mindset. Menstrual leave must be framed as part of overall wellness, not as an exception,” she says.

A global policy, a local challenge

Even as more countries legislate menstrual leave, the uptake remains surprisingly low. Spain, for instance, became the first European country to introduce paid menstrual leave in 2023- but a year later, it was revealed that only 1,559 leaves had been taken under the policy.

“Clearly, there’s a gap between legislation and implementation,” says Varma. “India must approach this issue with cultural sensitivity. Generations of women here have been conditioned to stay silent about menstruation. The fear of being seen as less reliable or as seeking special treatment still looms large.”

This is why, she adds, communication and leadership buy-in are as important as the policy itself. “Policy alone doesn’t shift culture. Leadership empathy does.”

“Let’s not label biology as a limitation.”

Not everyone agrees that menstrual leave is the best solution. Deep Bajaj, co-founder of Sirona Hygiene, believes the conversation needs to move from labels to logic.

“India’s conversation around menstrual leave is necessary and overdue- but it needs nuance,” Bajaj says. “If anyone- woman or man- needs time off for health reasons, they should simply take it. We don’t need to label it ‘menstrual leave.’”

According to Bajaj, institutionalising menstrual leave risks reinforcing stereotypes that women are less dependable. “Not all women experience pain or discomfort during their periods. By carving out a separate category, we might unintentionally send a message that women need special treatment, which could backfire in less mature workplaces,” he warns.

He points to a potential unintended consequence: “Managers may subconsciously hesitate to hire or promote women, thinking they’ll be absent more often. That’s how a well-meaning policy can deepen the glass ceiling.”

For Bajaj, the solution lies in building trust-based cultures and gender-neutral wellness frameworks. “A general wellness or health leave policy applicable to all ensures everyone- whether suffering from period cramps or migraines- can take rest without stigma or scrutiny,” he says.

At Sirona, this philosophy is reflected in practice.

“We don’t call it menstrual leave. Anyone who needs to work from home or take time off can simply do so. Period products are freely available, and empathy is built into our culture. It’s about trust, not terminology,” Bajaj adds.

“Menstrual leave isn’t fragility- it’s humanity.”

Natasha Jamal, Founder and Director of Mahina, takes a slightly different view. For her, menstrual leave represents a commitment to equity- especially when implemented thoughtfully.

“Change takes time and persistence,” Jamal says. “A menstrual leave policy isn’t a statement of fragility; it’s a reflection of what’s deeply human.”

Mahina, a femtech brand that designs high-performance period underwear under Eicher Goodearth Pvt. Ltd., extends its policy across both offices and factory floors. “All women employees are entitled to two paid period leaves per quarter, over and above regular entitlements,” Jamal explains. “For factory workers, unused leave converts to a monetary allowance. It’s about choice, fairness, and dignity.”

Mahina’s approach is designed to be self-managed and stigma-free, balancing empathy with accountability. “A good policy doesn’t single women out; it simply makes room for reality,” she says. “When workplaces recognize that menstruation is biology, not bias, they move closer to intelligent equality, not symbolic tokenism.”

Jamal believes the broader shift is already underway. “We’re seeing more companies speak openly about menstrual support, menopause, equal parenting, and other issues that were once considered taboo. Many women still hesitate to take menstrual leave because care has long been mistaken for weakness—but that’s changing fast.”

A turning point for workplace inclusion

As India’s economy and workforce evolve, the menstrual leave debate is becoming a litmus test for how organisations interpret inclusion- not just for women, but for all employees.

At one end of the spectrum are companies like Generali and Mahina, embedding menstrual leave within their DEI and wellbeing agendas. On the other are firms like Sirona, which reject the label but uphold the principle through trust-based, flexible policies.

What unites them, however, is a shared recognition that the era of silence is over.

As Varma puts it: “The conversation itself is progress. For too long, menstruation has been treated as something to hide. The more we talk, the more we normalise and the closer we get to true equality.”

Whether called 'menstrual leave', 'wellness leave', or simply 'leave', the debate is ultimately about building workplaces that acknowledge the full spectrum of human experience.