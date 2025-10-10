Karnataka approves one-day menstrual leave for working women across sectors

ADVERTISEMENT
In a landmark move for workplace inclusivity, the Karnataka cabinet on October 9 approved one day of menstrual leave for women employed across various sectors, including garments and Information Technology (IT).
“The cabinet today approved at least one day of leave for working women in various sectors, right from garments to Information Technology,” said State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil after the meeting.
The decision forms part of a broader cabinet agenda that cleared several major proposals spanning labour welfare, infrastructure, urban development, education, social welfare, and tourism.
Among the key approvals, the cabinet passed the Karnataka Labour Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which enhances financial assistance under six existing labour welfare schemes. These include increased educational incentives for organised workers and their dependents.
On the infrastructure front, the government sanctioned the reconstruction and rehabilitation of 39 major bridges at an estimated cost of ₹1,000 crore in the first phase. It also approved the purchase of a ₹16-crore Aerial Ladder Platform Vehicle for the Fire and Emergency Services Department to improve emergency response in high-rise buildings.
Under urban development, the cabinet approved the formation of Aurad City Municipal Council in Bidar district by upgrading the existing Aurad (B) Town Panchayat, in accordance with the Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964.
It is to be noted that Karnataka has become the first State to cover both the government and private sectors in its menstrual leave policy. Odisha and Bihar have policy for government employees while Kerala has implemented the policy in universities.
Recently multiple firms in the country have also initiated a similar menstrual leave policy. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) chairman S. N. Subrahmanyan, in March, announced a one-day paid menstrual leave per month for female employees. The announcement was made during Women’s Day celebrations at the company’s Powai office in Mumbai, where Subrahmanyan addressed 350 women employees. Acer India too has introduced a menstrual leave policy, allowing female employees to take one additional paid leave per month.
Companies such as Zomato, Swiggy, and AU Small Finance Bank, as well as states like Bihar, Kerala, and Odisha, have already introduced similar policies to support women’s health. Though India currently lacks national legislation on menstrual leave, the Supreme Court last year recommended that the government consider introducing a policy on the matter.