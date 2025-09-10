Ministry of I&B calls stakeholder meet to draft PLI scheme for broadcasting sector on September 10

ADVERTISEMENT
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has initiated deliberations on framing a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the Broadcasting Sector, with the first stakeholder meeting scheduled for September 10, 2025.
According to an official notice, the meeting will be chaired by the Additional Secretary, MIB, and will take place in hybrid mode at the PIB Hall in Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi.
The discussions aim to lay the foundation for a PLI framework that could boost indigenous manufacturing of broadcasting and media equipment, reduce import dependency, and strengthen India’s media and entertainment (M&E) ecosystem.
The agenda for the meeting indicates a comprehensive approach.
Industry participants have been asked to provide a list of high-value and high-volume equipment currently being imported into the sector, along with year-wise data and Harmonized System of Nomenclature (HSN) codes. They are also expected to share suggestions on which equipment could be considered for local production in the short and long term, with attention to potential foreign exchange savings and strategic importance.
The ministry has already attached a preliminary list of items that could be taken up for domestic manufacturing. Stakeholders have been urged to evaluate the feasibility of producing these items locally and share their willingness to absorb domestically manufactured alternatives.
Another key area of focus will be identifying the existing bottlenecks that hinder indigenous production. Inputs are being sought on disabilities in manufacturing, challenges in sourcing locally made equipment, and the kind of government support—financial, infrastructural, or policy-related—that could make such manufacturing viable.
Additionally, stakeholders will be asked to propose year-on-year turnover targets for indigenous manufacture of identified items, which would help determine eligibility under the PLI scheme.