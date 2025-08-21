Ministry of I&B gets ₹4,358 cr in FY26; ₹500 cr earmarked for BIND

A Parliamentary panel has raised concerns over the slow utilization of funds by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) in key projects, especially under the Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) scheme.

In its latest report on the ministry’s 2025–26 budget allocations, the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology highlighted that out of the ₹400 crore revised allocation for BIND in FY25, only ₹146.33 crore , or 36.58% had been spent till January 2025. This trend of under-utilization, the committee noted, has persisted over the past few years.

For FY26, the ministry has been allocated ₹4,358.38 crore, slightly higher than the previous year. Of this, ₹500 crore has been set aside for the BIND scheme. The panel cautioned the ministry to fully utilize funds this time and align financial progress with project outcomes.

The report flagged delays in projects such as distribution of DTH set-top boxes in remote areas, construction of TV towers, and modernization of broadcast infrastructure. The committee also cited manpower shortages and dependence on imported broadcast equipment as key reasons for delays.

On Doordarshan’s performance, the panel observed that state-specific channels are still missing in regions like Sikkim and some Union Territories.

It recommended expanding DD’s digital footprint, collaborating with influencers, and offering modern, youth-friendly formats to stay relevant in the age of OTT platforms.

The report also noted Prasar Bharati’s efforts to raise its own revenues, including the launch of its OTT platform ‘WAVES,’ and welcomed steps to monetize idle land assets to strengthen financial sustainability.

While acknowledging that overall fund utilization has improved over the past four years, the committee stressed that shortfalls in physical targets such as digitization of films, expansion of community radio, and modernization of infrastructure, need urgent attention.

It urged the ministry to strengthen monitoring, streamline procurement, and adopt scientific tools for project tracking to avoid further slippages.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Committee lauded the ministry’s use of AI in broadcasting, including the launch of AI anchors Krish and Bhoomi on DD Kisan, which can deliver agricultural news in 50 languages. It also welcomed initiatives like the Samvad real-time dashboard and AI-based translation tools.

The Committee recommended expanding AI use further—through partnerships with academic institutions and private AI firms, monitoring misinformation, integrating AI in content creation, automating routine processes, and using predictive analytics for policymaking.

It also suggested appointing a nodal AI officer to coordinate efforts.

DTH subscriber dip while DD expands reach

India’s direct-to-home (DTH) sector has been facing subscriber losses, while Doordarshan (DD) continues to expand its footprint, according to the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology’s report on action taken by the Ministry of I&B.

The report highlighted that active pay DTH subscribers have been decreasing, reflecting the pressure from OTT platforms and changing consumer habits. The Committee also noted challenges such as high taxation and competition from digital streaming services impacting the DTH sector’s growth trajectory.

On the other hand, Doordarshan has strengthened its reach with 68 analogue terrestrial transmitters and 50 digital terrestrial transmitters operating across the country. DD Free Dish continues to be a key driver of public broadcasting penetration, especially in rural and remote areas, with its free-to-air model giving it an edge over private players.

The Committee has recommended that the government adopt a two-pronged strategy—reviving the DTH ecosystem through policy support and technological upgradation while simultaneously modernizing DD’s infrastructure to ensure that public service broadcasting keeps pace with India’s digital-first audience.