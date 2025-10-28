TVS Motor Q2 FY26 profit rises 41.5% to Rs 832.7 crore; Revenue at record Rs 11,905 crore

ADVERTISEMENT
TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced a 41.5% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 832.7 crore for the second quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 588.13 crore in Q2 FY25.
The two-wheeler manufacturer also reported its highest-ever operating revenue at Rs 11,905 crore, marking a 29% YoY growth over Rs 9,228 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.
According to the company’s stock exchange filing, total income for the quarter stood at Rs 14,037.22 crore, up from Rs 11,229.50 crore in Q2 FY25.
TVS Motor also achieved its highest-ever operating EBITDA of Rs 1,509 crore, up 40% year-on-year, compared to Rs 1,080 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Driven by strong demand across product segments, the company reported its highest-ever quarterly sales of 15.07 lakh units (two- and three-wheelers combined), up 23% from 12.28 lakh units a year earlier.
Motorcycle sales grew 20% to 6.73 lakh units, while scooter sales surged 30% to 6.39 lakh units in Q2 FY26. For the first half of FY26, total two-wheeler sales stood at 26.86 lakh units, up 20% YoY, with total revenue rising 25% to Rs 21,986 crore.
In the electric mobility segment, EV sales grew 7% year-on-year, achieving highest-ever quarterly sales of 0.80 lakh units compared to 0.75 lakh units in Q2 FY25.