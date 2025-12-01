Reliance Industries completes merger of Star Television Productions with Jiostar India

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd ended at ₹1,566.10, down by ₹0.75, or 0.048%, on the BSE today, December 1. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Reliance Industries Ltd on Monday (December 1) announced that the merger of Star Television Productions Ltd with Star India Private Ltd, now known as Jiostar India Private Ltd, has become effective.

"This is further to our disclosure dated November 14, 2024, wherein we had intimated about the scheme of arrangement for merger of Star Television Productions Limited (“STPL”), a subsidiary of the Company with Star India Private Limited (now known as Jiostar India Private Limited) (“Jiostar”), another subsidiary of the company," according to a stock exchange filing.

The update follows the company’s earlier disclosure dated November 14, 2024. Jiostar informed Reliance Industries on November 30, 2025, at 6.09 pm IST that the scheme had taken effect on the same date, resulting in the merger of Star Television Productions Ltd into Jiostar.

"Jiostar has, on November 30, 2025, at 6:09 p.m. (IST), informed the Company that the said scheme has become effective from November 30, 202,5 and STPL stands merged with Jiostar," it added.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd ended at ₹1,566.10, down by ₹0.75, or 0.048%, on the BSE today, December 1.

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 10:19 PM