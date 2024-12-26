            

Prasar Bharati's OTT 'WAVES' crosses one million downloads

Launched on November 20 at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the pubcaster's family-friendly OTT platform 'WAVES' has crossed more than 1 million downloads.

By  Akanksha NagarDec 26, 2024 9:58 AM
Prasar Bharati's OTT 'WAVES' crosses one million downloads
Prasar Bharati's family-friendly OTT 'WAVES' was launched at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), on November 20.

Within a month of its launch, Prasar Bharati's OTT platform 'WAVES' has crossed over a million downloads.

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw took it to X (Twitter) to share the announcement.

“WAVES OTT App by Prasar Bharti crosses a significant milestone of 1 million downloads,” he said.

Prasar Bharati's family-friendly OTT platform was launched at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), on November 20.

The app ‘Waves- Family Entertainment Ki Nayi Lehar’ is available on Android, iOS, and as a website.

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting during a media roundtable on 13th November, had addressed Storyboard18's query on Prasar Bharati's OTT plans. Jaju informed that only a small part of Prasar Bharati OTT will be subscription-based and the rest can be accessed for free.

Jaju had told Storyboard18 that the OTT is going to be a game-changer "because this is not just streaming material, but it also will carry a lot of live channels. It will also host archival material... so we are combining all this together."

WAVES features a diverse range of content, including movies like Aarakshan, One Day, The Impossible, and Alice Darling, as well as TV shows, games, and a live events section.

Prasar Bharati’s streaming platform offers content in SD, HD, and 4K, initially supporting 10 million concurrent users with scalability to 100 million. The OTT app will also introduce features like integrated gaming for kids and online shopping via the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

The launch, which was first announced in 2023, was earlier scheduled for September 15. It was then pushed to October 3 amidst the growing concerns from select broadcasters and streaming platforms.


Tags
First Published on Dec 26, 2024 9:56 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Govt mulls reforms to combat unauthorized use of national symbols, including hefty fines, jail terms: Report

Govt mulls reforms to combat unauthorized use of national symbols, including hefty fines, jail terms: Report

How it Works

Delhi HC grants injunction in favour of Unisys against rogue websites streaming content

Delhi HC grants injunction in favour of Unisys against rogue websites streaming content

How it Works

Top startups raise big bucks: From Zepto to Meesho, new-age firms see rise in PE-VC funding in 2024

Top startups raise big bucks: From Zepto to Meesho, new-age firms see rise in PE-VC funding in 2024

How it Works

Central Bureau of Communication on lookout for OOH agencies for short-term projects

Central Bureau of Communication on lookout for OOH agencies for short-term projects

Brand Makers

Creative upheaval? Impact of generative AI on creatives in adland

Creative upheaval? Impact of generative AI on creatives in adland

How it Works

AI will open the doors for immersive buyer experience: LinkedIn

AI will open the doors for immersive buyer experience: LinkedIn

How it Works

Radio ad volumes see 2% increase in Jan-Sept 2024; LIC Housing Finance, Vimal Pan Masala leading advertisers

Radio ad volumes see 2% increase in Jan-Sept 2024; LIC Housing Finance, Vimal Pan Masala leading advertisers