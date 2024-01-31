comScore

Procter & Gamble reports net profit at Rs 228.9 crore; spends Rs 127 crore on ads in December quarter

The company's interim dividend is Rs 160 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24.

By  Storyboard18Jan 31, 2024 4:16 PM
Procter & Gamble reports net profit at Rs 228.9 crore; spends Rs 127 crore on ads in December quarter
The profit growth is led by product price-mix, productivity, and moderating cost inflation versus the base period. The sales of the company was Rs 1131 crore which is at par Y-o-Y. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd reported net profit at Rs 228.9 crore for the December quarter of FY24, recording a growth of 10.32 percent from Rs 207.47 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, as per reports.

The company spent Rs 127 crore on advertising for the December quarter of FY’24, which is approximately a 14 percent surge as compared to the same period last year. In the December quarter of last year, it spent around Rs 111 crore on advertising.

The profit growth has been mainly due to product price-mix, productivity, and moderating cost inflation versus the base period. The sales of the company was Rs 1131 crore which is at par Y-o-Y.

The company's interim dividend is Rs 160 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24.

“The quarter has remained challenging amidsta difficult operating environment. We remain committed to our integrated growth strategy of a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority —across product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value — productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization. We are confident that these strategies will help us navigate the mid-term and deliver balanced growth and value creation." said LV Vaidyanathan, Managing Director.


First Published on Jan 31, 2024 4:09 PM

