Procter & Gamble reports net profit at Rs 228.9 crore; spends Rs 127 crore on ads in December quarter

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd reported net profit at Rs 228.9 crore for the December quarter of FY24, recording a growth of 10.32 percent from Rs 207.47 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, as per reports.

The company spent Rs 127 crore on advertising for the December quarter of FY’24, which is approximately a 14 percent surge as compared to the same period last year. In the December quarter of last year, it spent around Rs 111 crore on advertising.

The profit growth has been mainly due to product price-mix, productivity, and moderating cost inflation versus the base period. The sales of the company was Rs 1131 crore which is at par Y-o-Y.

The company's interim dividend is Rs 160 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24.