Prestige tops Indian realty sales as sector hits Rs 53,000 crore milestone

India's real estate market is off to a record-breaking start in fiscal year 2026, with listed developers collectively reporting pre-sales of nearly ₹53,000 crore in the April-June quarter. The surge, driven by robust demand for luxury and premium housing, signals a strong preference for established, branded players in the post-pandemic era.

Prestige Leads the Pack

Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has emerged as the top performer, clocking a staggering ₹12,126.4 crore in sales. This performance puts them ahead of traditional powerhouses DLF and Godrej Properties. DLF secured the second spot with ₹11,425 crore in sales, largely fueled by its high-end projects in Gurugram, while Godrej Properties followed with ₹7,082 crore.

Together, the top five developers—Prestige, DLF, Godrej Properties, Lodha Developers, and Signature Global—dominated the market, accounting for a massive 71% of the total sales recorded by 28 listed firms.

Mid-Tier Players Also See Gains

The boom was not limited to the top tier. Several mid-sized and regional developers also posted strong numbers, with Sobha Ltd, Omaxe Ltd, and Oberoi Realty each reporting sales exceeding ₹1,600 crore.

Analysts note that the market's current momentum is a "structural shift," benefiting developers with strong brand recognition and a track record of timely project completion. This trend is expected to continue as homebuyers prioritize reliability and financial security.